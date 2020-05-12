SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEVERN TRENT PL/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of STRNY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 777. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

