SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:POR opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

