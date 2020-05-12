SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 42,382 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 187.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of 2U worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. State Street Corp raised its stake in 2U by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in 2U by 14.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.56. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.