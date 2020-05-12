SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $858.67 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $893.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,097.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.