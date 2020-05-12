SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,843,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Davita by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Davita by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 544,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,111,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

