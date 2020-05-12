SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 411.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of John Bean Technologies worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 30.83%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

