SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Marten Transport worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,832.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 17,600 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,595 shares of company stock worth $2,588,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.