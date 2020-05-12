SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

NYSE BRX opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

