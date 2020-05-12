SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 859.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Shake Shack worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $1,380,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

