SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 297.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MWA opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MWA. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

