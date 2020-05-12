SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,279 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $232.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.65. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.