SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,036 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

PAYX stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

