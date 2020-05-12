SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 746 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $225,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,297,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $897,386.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 389,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,297,117.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,056 shares of company stock worth $29,470,143. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $210.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $213.50. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.