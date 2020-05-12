SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $222,900.77 and approximately $31.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,773.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.02165469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.43 or 0.02671996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00484784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00699944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00070114 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024519 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00485913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

