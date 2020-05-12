Shift Trading 19.7% Higher This Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. Shift has a total market cap of $464,505.84 and $1,075.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

