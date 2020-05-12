Shore Bancshares (SHBI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI):

5/9/2020 – Shore Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

5/8/2020 – Shore Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

5/2/2020 – Shore Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

5/1/2020 – Shore Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

4/2/2020 – Shore Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Shore Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

