Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

AO World stock traded up GBX 7.70 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 93.30 ($1.23). 770,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $454.95 million and a P/E ratio of -36.98. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.40 ($1.56).

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

