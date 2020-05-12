Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITV. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 98 ($1.29) to GBX 88 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 88 ($1.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 122.36 ($1.61).

LON ITV traded down GBX 1.92 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.72 ($0.94). 8,551,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05). Also, insider Margaret Ewing bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,812.15).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

