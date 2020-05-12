Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Declines By 25.3%

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $32,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,985.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.