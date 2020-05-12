Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Increases By 27.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,190,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 18,990,000 shares. Currently, 47.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,553,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

