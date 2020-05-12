Short Interest in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Expands By 31.3%

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 942,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 72,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $2,525,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,658 shares of company stock valued at $36,096,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

