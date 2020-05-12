Short Interest in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Rises By 38.2%

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Atlantic Power has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.67.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 266.29% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,331.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $63,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 211,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 397,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

