Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Increases By 40.0%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.41 million, a PE ratio of 267.27 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

