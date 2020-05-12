Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Grows By 40.7%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Interface stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. Interface’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interface by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Interface by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Interface by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Interface by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

