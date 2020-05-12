Short Interest in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Declines By 19.9%

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MSG stock traded down $10.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,709. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -156.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average of $262.20. Madison Square Garden has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,455 shares of company stock worth $2,272,426. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.60.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

