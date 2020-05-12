Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Increases By 22.4%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 69,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,906. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 203.78% and a net margin of 93.95%. The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSB. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 282,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 70,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

