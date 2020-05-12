Short Interest in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Rises By 23.2%

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $37,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NHLD stock remained flat at $$2.02 on Tuesday. 7,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,143. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.94. National has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

About National

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

