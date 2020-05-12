Short Interest in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Drops By 23.2%

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPK stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,810. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.