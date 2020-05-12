Short Interest in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Drops By 23.2%

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NPK stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,810. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter.
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.
