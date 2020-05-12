Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Decreases By 18.5%

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 111,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric I. Richman bought 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,833 shares of company stock worth $152,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBSE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NBSE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 699,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

