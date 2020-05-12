Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Declines By 22.2%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.54. 1,094,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,613. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

