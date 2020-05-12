Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Drops By 21.9%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 9,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp began coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Olin by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Olin by 99.6% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 981,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 489,626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Olin by 27.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,186,000 after purchasing an additional 950,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 283,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 2,536,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,493. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Olin will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

