Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Rises By 28.6%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Points International by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260,751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Points International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Points International by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Points International stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 52,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,566. Points International has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $117.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Points International had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Points International will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Points International in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

