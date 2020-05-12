Short Interest in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Increases By 27.7%

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 299,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.31. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBPB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at $1,899,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 250,646 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 228,404 shares during the last quarter. Dumont Global LP acquired a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 372.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

