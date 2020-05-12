Short Interest in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Declines By 19.4%

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

