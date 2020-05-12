Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Increases By 40.9%

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

QBAK opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 0.57. Qualstar has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Qualstar had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QBAK. ValuEngine downgraded Qualstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Qualstar from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

