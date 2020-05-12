Short Interest in RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Increases By 40.3%

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 748,300 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emancipation Management LLC grew its position in RTW Retailwinds by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 222,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 88,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,808,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 193,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get RTW Retailwinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTW opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.00. RTW Retailwinds has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.02 million for the quarter. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Retailwinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Retailwinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.