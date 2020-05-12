Short Interest in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Increases By 48.0%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. 912,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,248. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 168.38%. The business had revenue of $59.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

