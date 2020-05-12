Short Interest in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Increases By 39.9%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBPH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.72.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

