Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Drops By 21.2%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 657,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,224,644.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total transaction of $2,652,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,030,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $20,084,745 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.11. 12,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,132. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.36.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.