Short Interest in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Rises By 38.7%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUBI. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of NYSE:RUBI opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $324.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.70. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Rubicon Project will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,569,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

