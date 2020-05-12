Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Increases By 26.1%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 307,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TITN stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 467,709 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 359,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

