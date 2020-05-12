Short Interest in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declines By 20.6%

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 309,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

