Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Increases By 41.9%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKC. VTB Capital upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

