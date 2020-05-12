Short Interest in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Rises By 27.4%

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WABCO by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,519,000 after buying an additional 696,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,548,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in WABCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,946,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WABCO by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 310,751 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WABCO alerts:

Shares of WBC stock opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. WABCO has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WABCO will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.