Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Increases By 30.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMC shares. ValuEngine cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 883.05, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 154.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,100. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 101,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

