Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Expands By 28.0%

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 40,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc acquired 46,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $525,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Resource America Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

