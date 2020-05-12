Short Interest in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Declines By 19.4%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 17,670,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 471,443 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $395.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 3.27.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

