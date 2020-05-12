Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Decreases By 18.1%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 276,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of XIN opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $170.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $906.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

