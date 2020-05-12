Short Interest in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Increases By 38.0%

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 988,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. XPEL has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $2,475,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in XPEL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.