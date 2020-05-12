ShowHand Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $12,801.07 and $779.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

